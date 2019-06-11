Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Position Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,572,000 after acquiring an additional 810,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,303,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 372,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

