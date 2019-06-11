Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE BCSF remained flat at $$18.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. 110,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,778. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

