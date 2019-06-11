Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $259,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 161,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $5,999,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $206.39.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

