Banana Token (BNANA) Price Tops $0.0243

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Banana Token has a market cap of $100,084.00 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banana Token has traded 94.1% higher against the US dollar. One Banana Token token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00611546 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00053459 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Banana Token Token Profile

Banana Token (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banana Token’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Token

Banana Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

