Banco Santander S.A. Takes $284,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $78,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 213,879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 708,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,375,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $150.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.66. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

