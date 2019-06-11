Bank of America Reiterates “$37.00” Price Target for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Greif (NYSE:GEF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $36.88.

GEF opened at $34.76 on Friday. Greif has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 49.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 1,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

