Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $26.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.61 million to $108.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $112.20 million, with estimates ranging from $109.79 million to $114.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, insider Peter Pelham sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $25,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,357 shares in the company, valued at $677,997.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $107,481.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,995 shares of company stock valued at $251,505. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $16,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

