Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 266.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 74.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 102,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $4,931,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $30,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

