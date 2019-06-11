Bank of Montreal Can Sells 176 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 227.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $374,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $525,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 163,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-176-shares-of-tompkins-financial-co-nyseamericantmp.html.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.