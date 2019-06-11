Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on Funding Circle in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

LON FCH opened at GBX 259.50 ($3.39) on Friday. Funding Circle has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 440 ($5.75). The firm has a market cap of $899.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.26.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

