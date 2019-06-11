BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) were up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 3,076,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 757,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several analysts recently commented on BFR shares. Santander raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.08.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2651 dividend. This is a boost from BBVA Banco Frances’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is -136.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1,057.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

