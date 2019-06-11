Beam Price Up 36% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Beam has traded up 36% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market cap of $12.62 million and $6.69 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00418095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.02417316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005438 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00155564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.61 or 0.09008027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 22,665,040 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

