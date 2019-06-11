B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 720,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 284,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 83,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

