BidaskClub Lowers Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Hold

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,489. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $759.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell F. Holland sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $167,051.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at $713,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 975.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

