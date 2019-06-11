Bitcoin Planet 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $4,340.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.01881125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00075247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00346426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011987 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

