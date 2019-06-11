BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $982,741.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $982,741.00 and $1,479.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.01011746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00321707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00130725 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00020046 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 4,567,583,372 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Graviex, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

