BitRent Price Down 40.6% Over Last 7 Days (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. BitRent has a market cap of $152,120.00 and $12.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitRent has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitRent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00406452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.30 or 0.02371753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00153077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent was first traded on September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. The official message board for BitRent is medium.com/@bitrent.

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

