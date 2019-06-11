BlackRock Inc. Buys 395,140 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Assurant worth $381,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,653,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Assurant news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $772,364,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

