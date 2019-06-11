Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $13.09 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $15,484.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00028399 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,865,294 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.