Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a payout ratio of 141.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 135,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,773. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.15 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

