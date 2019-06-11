BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,318 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 529.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,176 shares of company stock valued at $349,269 in the last 90 days. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRBK opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

