BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Senseonics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

