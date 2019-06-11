BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) versus Esquire Financial (OTCMKTS:ESQ) Critical Comparison

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BNP PARIBAS/S pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Esquire Financial does not pay a dividend. BNP PARIBAS/S pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BNP PARIBAS/S and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP PARIBAS/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Esquire Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.77%. Given Esquire Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than BNP PARIBAS/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and Esquire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP PARIBAS/S $50.21 billion 1.16 $8.89 billion $3.38 6.90 Esquire Financial $36.81 million 5.08 $8.73 million N/A N/A

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BNP PARIBAS/S and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP PARIBAS/S 18.42% 7.39% 0.36% Esquire Financial 25.01% 11.63% 1.62%

Risk and Volatility

BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats BNP PARIBAS/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

