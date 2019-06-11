Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 2.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.97.

Shares of BA opened at $353.80 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

