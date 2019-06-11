Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.26

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.26 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 114500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.48.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 477.71%.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,718,799 shares in the company, valued at C$19,895,574.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,000 shares of company stock worth $518,847.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/bonterra-energy-tsebne-sets-new-1-year-low-at-5-26.html.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.