BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.64.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.09 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3,261.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,895,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,908,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in BorgWarner by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 6,663,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,343,000 after acquiring an additional 879,547 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,393. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

