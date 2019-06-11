Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,935 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $74,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. 6,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.84 and a 12-month high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.71.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

