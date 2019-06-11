Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 3.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,046,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,641,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $121,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,855,327.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,963. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

