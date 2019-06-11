BOXX Token [Blockparty] Reaches Market Capitalization of $988,876.00 (BOXX)

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a total market cap of $988,876.00 and $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00404113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.37 or 0.02354750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00152077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About BOXX Token [Blockparty]

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. The official website for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty.

Buying and Selling BOXX Token [Blockparty]

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the exchanges listed above.

