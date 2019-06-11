BP plc (NYSE:BP) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $187,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in BP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 34,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BP by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 202,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 238,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 397,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 95,348 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,987. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.
BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Read More: Resistance Level
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.