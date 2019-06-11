Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 321,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

