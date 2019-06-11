Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Oxford Immunotec Global posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 172.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $176,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 233,797 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 183,181 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. 4,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $393.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

