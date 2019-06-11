Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $127.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.33. 84,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $100.12 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $501.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 37,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $4,697,069.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 325,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,645,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $574,364.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,914,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,501. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

