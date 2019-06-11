Brokerages Set L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) PT at $242.50

Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.50.

LLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

L3 Technologies stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.49. The company had a trading volume of 440,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,239. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L3 Technologies has a one year low of $158.76 and a one year high of $259.58.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.