Brokerages Set SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) PT at $10.18

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.18 ($11.83).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of SGL Carbon stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €7.33 ($8.52). 170,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.04. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €5.90 ($6.86) and a twelve month high of €12.07 ($14.03). The firm has a market cap of $896.25 million and a P/E ratio of 50.55.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

