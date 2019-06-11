Brokerages Set Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNT. TheStreet lowered Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of UNT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 373,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,896. Unit has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Unit had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unit will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unit news, insider Mark E. Schell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $85,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,720.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,745.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,181 shares of company stock worth $549,348 over the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Unit by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Unit by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Unit by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 316,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

