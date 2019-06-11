Burney Co. Grows Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.59 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Sean P. Downes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,694,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,116,483.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

