Burney Co. Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ball by 4,406.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,826,549.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,172. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

