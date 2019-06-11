C.R. Mclernon Sells 4,990 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.25, for a total transaction of C$440,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,217 shares in the company, valued at C$7,696,900.25.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$844.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.97 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

