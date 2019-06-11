California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth about $19,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trueblue by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,387,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trueblue by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,792,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Trueblue by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trueblue by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

TBI stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $552.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 40,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $246,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,700 shares of company stock worth $1,598,578. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/california-public-employees-retirement-system-cuts-stake-in-trueblue-inc-nysetbi.html.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.