California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 781,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AK Steel during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKS opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

