Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter.

ETB stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

