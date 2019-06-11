Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Position Boosted by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,754,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 6.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $57,695,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $35,531,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cameco by 95.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,224,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 3,045,011 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $17,365,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,986,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after buying an additional 1,147,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,329. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Position Boosted by Moerus Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/cameco-corp-nyseccj-position-boosted-by-moerus-capital-management-llc.html.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.