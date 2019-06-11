Camping World (NYSE:CWH) vs. Kaixin Auto (NYSE:KXIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kaixin Auto does not pay a dividend. Camping World pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Kaixin Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.16% 85.77% 2.09% Kaixin Auto N/A 49.46% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Camping World and Kaixin Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 1 5 6 0 2.42 Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camping World presently has a consensus price target of $20.12, suggesting a potential upside of 68.76%. Given Camping World’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camping World and Kaixin Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.79 billion 0.22 $10.40 million $1.12 10.64 Kaixin Auto N/A N/A $2.26 million N/A N/A

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin Auto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Camping World has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin Auto has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camping World beats Kaixin Auto on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; travel protection; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and services, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 227 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

