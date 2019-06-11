Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$119.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$122.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB set a C$116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE:CM traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$103.56. 1,121,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,887. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$99.51 and a 52 week high of C$125.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.