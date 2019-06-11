CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stake Lessened by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,681,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,766,000 after acquiring an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in CDK Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,217,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,069,000 after buying an additional 144,881 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CDK Global by 4,688.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,419,149 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in CDK Global by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,013,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,231,000 after buying an additional 280,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 113.53% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

