Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.01

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1615543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8,160.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,272,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,614 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 264,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

