Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVCY. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.