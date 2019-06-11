Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,552,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $203,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4,852.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,781,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,617 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cerner by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,643,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,640,000 after purchasing an additional 966,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. 5,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $73.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $3,324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $287,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,068 shares of company stock worth $27,779,043 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

