CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $76,365,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,800,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,782,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 865,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

